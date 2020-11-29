WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Long-term care facilities in the state of Idaho continue to see their grip slip on the state of COVID-19 outbreaks among patients. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s weekly summary for Friday, Nov. 27, the number of total cases among such populations totaled 5,496 associated with 272 facilities.
The total reflects 10 new outbreaks and 358 new cases since the department’s Nov. 20 report. There are “just over 400” long-term care facilities in Idaho, according to the department.
The number of facilities having resolved their outbreaks continues to trend downward, going from 81 last week to 72 this week.
Following is the latest data available for affected facilities in Payette and Washington counties.
Unresolved outbreaks
• Weiser Care of Cascadia - 45 cases, 2 deaths
• Payette Healthcare - 7 cases
Resolved cases
• Cottages of Weiser - 18 cases
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette - 17 cases, 1 death
• The Cottages, Payette - 4 cases
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland - 4 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser - 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor Beverly Hills, Payette - 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser - 6 cases
No new deaths have been reported since Nov. 20; six facilities have experienced deaths, total. No new or recurring outbreaks were reported in the latest report.
According to the department, an outbreak is considered resolved when 28 days pass without any new cases being associated with the facility reported.
As of press time, Payette County had 1,327 confirmed cases, while Washington County had 617.
The latest report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/2Jfm7TN.
