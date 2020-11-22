WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — The number of long-term care facilities in Idaho seeing outbreaks of COVID-19 continues to grow as new cases as a whole do the same. This is according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Friday, Nov. 20 report.
The report shows a total of 5,138 cases associated with 262 facilities, reflecting 16 new outbreaks and 546 new cases since the department’s Nov. 13 report. There are “just over 400” such facilities, according to the department.
The number of resolved outbreaks continues to slip as the outbreak tally continues to climb, going from 84 last week to 81 this week. A total of 4,145 cases associated with 181 facilities remain active as of press time.
Following is the latest available data for facilities affected by the virus, in Payette and Washington counties.
Unresolved outbreaks
• Weiser Care of Cascadia - 42 cases, 2 deaths
• Payette Healthcare - 4 cases
Resolved outbreaks
• Cottages of Weiser - 18 cases
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette - 17 cases, 1 death
• The Cottages, Payette - 4 cases
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland - 4 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser - 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor Beverly Hills, Payette - 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser - 6 cases
According to the department, an outbreak is considered resolved when 28 days have passed without any new cases being associated with the facility involved.
Since the Nov. 13 report, Weiser Care of Cascadia became the fifth facility in the area to experience deaths.
As of press time, Payette County had 1,220 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while Washington County had 541.
The latest report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/2HiRWKm.
