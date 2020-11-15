WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — With a surge of COVID-19 cases pushing Idaho back into stage two of its reopening plan, the number of long-term care facilities experiencing outbreaks continues to justify such a move. In its Friday, Nov. 13 report, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counted a total of 4,592 total cases across 248 facilities. This reflects 473 new cases and eight new outbreaks since the department’s Nov. 6 report.
While 93 of these outbreaks had been counted as resolved last week, that number shrank to 84 this week. There are presently 3,634 active cases across 164 facilities. A total of 346 deaths have been reported, representing 88 facilities.
Following is the latest data available for facilities affected by the virus, in Payette and Washington counties.
Unresolved outbreaks
• Weiser Care of Cascadia - 21 cases
• Payette Healthcare - 4 cases
Resolved outbreaks
• Cottages of Weiser - 18 cases
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette - 17 cases, 1 death
• The Cottages, Payette - 4 cases
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland - 4 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser - 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor Beverly Hills, Payette - 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser - 6 cases
According to the department, an outbreak is considered resolved when 28 days have passed without any new cases being associated with the facility involved.
Four facilities have experienced deaths as of Nov. 13, which is unchanged since Oct. 23.
As of press time, Payette County had 1,114 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while Washington County had 492.
The latest report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/2KaFlu5.
