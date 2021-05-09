WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — COVID-19 case counts in Idaho remained low this week, with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reporting only 120 confirmed cases on Thursday. In the department’s weekly summary report of cases in Idaho’s long-term care facilities on Friday, the increase over its April 30 report represents just 1.6% of Idaho’s 713 new cases for the week.
The total case count in these facilities reached 9,533 across 319 facilities, up 12 over the week prior. In 18 of the 289 resolved outbreaks, only one case in a resident or staff member was reported.
There remain 1,290 active COVID-19 cases in 30 facilities, but 178 facilities have reported a total of 793 related deaths.
“Just over 400” long-term facilities are located in Idaho, according to the department.
Following is the present status of affected facilities in Payette and Washington counties.
Ongoing outbreaks
• No ongoing outbreaks were reported in Payette or Washington counties as of Friday
Resolved outbreaks
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette: 17 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser: 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor - Neverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 7 cases
• Cottages of Payette: 12 cases, 1 death
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 19 cases
• Salubria Center, Cambridge: 18 cases, 1 death
• Cottages of Weiser: 21 cases
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland: 31 cases, 4 deaths
• Weiser Care of Cascadia: 74 cases, 9 deaths
Friday represents the first time in 2021 where no ongoing outbreaks were reported in this area. However, six previously affected facilities have reported a total of 18 related deaths.
According to Southwest District Health on Friday, the total number of confirmed cases in Payette County was 2,011 and its death toll was 37. For Washington County, the counts were 871 cases and 21 deaths.
The latest report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/3bdSOM2. Local COVID-19 information is available at phd3.idaho.gov/covid19/.
