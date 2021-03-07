WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — While hotspots continue to appear amid the COVID-19 pandemic, long-term care facilities in Idaho have been able to avoid new flare-ups as of late. This is according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s weekly summary report of cases among residents and staff of these facilities, dated March 5.
The case count has reached 9,144, shared among 315 facilities. Since the department’s Feb. 26 report, there has been 90 additional cases but no new outbreaks.
There are presently 4,022 active cases among 97 of these facilities. 175 facilities have reported a total of 765 deaths.
In 18 of the 218 resolved outbreaks, only one staff member or resident contracted the disease with no further spread in the facility. “Just over 400” such facilities exist statewide.
Following are the latest case counts among affected facilities in Payette and Washington counties
Ongoing outbreaks
• Cottages of Weiser: 21 cases
Resolved outbreaks
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette: 17 cases, 1 death
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland: 4 cases, 1 death
• Ashley Manor - Beverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 7 cases
• Weiser Care of Cascadia: 69 cases, 9 deaths
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 19 cases
• Salubria Center, Cambridge: 18 cases, 1 death
• Cottages of Payette: 12 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser: 26 cases, 2 deaths
Only one local outbreak remains active as of March 5. Six of these facilities have reported a total of 15 deaths.
As of Friday, Southwest District Health has counted 1,894 conformed cases and 32 deaths in Payette County, and 850 cases and 21 deaths in Washington County.
The latest weekly report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/3bmHmOV.
