WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — COVID-19 cases continue to remain stable in the state of Idaho, with case counts in its long-term care facilities continuing to reflect statewide data. According to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare’s weekly summary report dated March 26, less than 100 cases were reported across the state for the fourth week running.
The total case count stands at 9,276, spread out across 316 outbreaks. The total only rose 58 over the prior week, with no new outbreaks for the second week in a row.
Presently, 3,386 cases associated with 83 facilities remain active, a decrease of 208 cases over the week prior. 176 of these facilities have experienced a combined 777 deaths associated with the disease.
18 of the 233 resolved outbreaks saw only one resident or staff member test positive, with no further spread in the facility. “Just over 400” such facilities exist across the state, according to the department.
Following are the latest case counts for facilities in Payette and Washington counties, as affected by COVID-19.
Ongoing outbreaks
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland: 26 cases, 1 death
Resolved outbreaks
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette: 17 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser: 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor - Beverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 7 cases
• Weiser Care of Cascadia: 69 cases, 9 deaths
• Cottages of Payette: 12 cases, 1 death
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 19 cases
• Salubria Center, Cambridge: 18 cases, 1 death
• Cottages of Weiser: 21 cases
Edgewood Spring Creek saw 16 new cases reported this week, up from a total of 10 from March 19. Out of 216 local cases, six facilities have experienced a combined 16 deaths
As of Friday, Southwest District Health reports a total of 1,938 confirmed cases and 32 deaths in Payette County, 860 cases and 21 deaths in Washington County.
The latest report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/31jSSEM.
