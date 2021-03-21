WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — As COVID-19 cases remain flat statewide, case counts inside Idaho’s long-term care facilities continues to follow the trend. According to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare’s weekly case summary report dated March 19, cases are going lower by the week.
As of Friday, a total of 9,218 cases were reported in 316 facilities. Over the prior week, just 24 new cases were added with no new outbreaks. In 18 of the 226 resolved outbreaks, only 1 resident or staff member was reported with COVID-19 and no further spread occurred.
As of Friday, 3,846 cases associated with 90 facilities remained active. There have been 770 deaths associated with 175 facilities attributed to the disease.
There are “just over 400” such facilities statewide, according to the department. Following are the latest case counts among affected facilities in Payette and Washington counties.
Ongoing outbreaks
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland - 10 cases, 1 death
Resolved outbreaks
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette - 17 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser - 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor - Beverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 7 cases
• Weiser Care of Cascadia: 69 cases, 9 deaths
• Cottages of Payette: 12 cases, 1 death
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 19 cases
• Salubria Center, Cambridge: 18 cases, 1 death
• Cottages of Weiser: 21 cases
One previously resolved outbreak, at Edgewood Spring Creek in Fruitland, has reemerged since March 12. Collectively, six facilities in Payette and Washington counties have experienced a total of 15 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
As of Friday, there have been 1,920 confirmed cases and 32 deaths in Payette County and 856 confirmed cases and 21 deaths in Washington County according to Southwest District Health.
The latest summary report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/3vFJ85D.
