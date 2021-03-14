WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — As COVID-19 vaccine eligibility increases with supplies, the rate of the disease’s spread within Idaho’s long-term care facilities continue to decrease. According to the latest weekly case summary report by the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare, the number of facilities affected statewide has reached 316 and the number of cases has reached 9,194.
There was one new outbreak this week, but only 50 new cases statewide. In 18 of the 226 resolved outbreaks, only one resident or employee was reported with COVID-19, without further spread in their respective facilities.
The number of active cases now stands at 3,848 across 90 facilities. There have been 770 deaths associated with 175 facilities.
According to the department, “just over 400” such facilities operate across the state of Idaho.
Following are the latest case counts among affected facilities in Payette and Washington counties.
Ongoing outbreaks
• Cottages of Weiser: 21 cases
Resolved outbreaks
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette: 17 cases, 1 death
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitlan: 4 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser: 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor - Beverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 7 cases
• Weiser Care of Cascadia: 69 cases, 9 deaths
• Cottages of Payette: 12 cases, 1 death
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 19 cases
• Salubria Center, Cambridge: 18 cases, 1 death
The case count at Cottages of Weiser remained flat compared to the previous week. Between the two counties, six facilities have experienced 15 deaths.
According to Southwest District Health as of Friday, there have been 1,903 confirmed cases and 32 deaths in Payette County and 851 confirmed cases and 21 deaths in Washington County.
The full weekly report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/3l9NHk1.
