WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — New COVID-19 cases in Idaho are down over 75% from their Dec. 9 peak of 2,298. While such decrease reflects in the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare’s long-term care facilities report for Jan. 29, the report indicates there’s still a long way to go.
As of Friday, 313 facilities across Idaho have reported a total of 8,596 cases. This reflects an increase of 103 new cases and one new outbreak since the department’s Jan. 22 report.
Presently, 6,180 people associated with 175 facilities have the disease. A total of 688 COVID-19 related deaths are associated with 165 facilities.
According to the department, there “just over 400” long-term care facilities statewide. Following is the latest case count for facilities affected in Payette and Washington counties.
Ongoing outbreaks
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 19 cases
• Salubria Center, Cambridge: 18 cases, 1 death
• Cottages of Payette: 12 cases
• Weiser Care of Cascadia: 67 cases, 8 deaths
Resolved outbreaks
• Cottages of Weiser: 18 cases
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette: 17 cases, 1 death
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland: 4 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser: 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor - Beverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 7 cases
Noteworthy is that in 19 of the 141 resolved outbreaks statewide, only one resident of staff member contracted COVID-19 and no further spread took place in those facilities.
As of Friday, Southwest District Health reported a total of 1,841 cases in Payette County, and 834 in Washington County.
The latest report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/3pwdofV.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.