WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Ten months after the COVID-19 pandemic began, at least 3 out of every 4 Idaho long-term care facilities have now seen outbreaks of the virus within their populations. In its latest report on these facilities issued Jan. 22, the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare lists 8,493 total cases tied to 312 facilities statewide.
The latest total indicates an increase of 184 new cases and four new outbreaks. Statewide, there have been 673 COVID-19 related deaths associated with 164 of these facilities.
Presently, 6,329 people associated with 186 facilities are suffering from the disease. There are “just over 400” long-term care facilities in Idaho, according to the department.
Following is the latest case count for facilities located in Payette and Washington counties.
Ongoing outbreaks
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 18 cases
• Salubria Center, Cambridge: 18 cases, 1 death
• Cottages of Payette: 8 cases
• Weiser Care of Cascadia: 66 cases, 7 deaths
Resolved outbreaks
• Cottages of Weiser: 18 cases
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette: 17 cases, 1 death
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland: 4 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser: 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor - Beverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 7 cases
Salubria Center in Cambridge experienced its first COVID-19 death this week, bringing the local number of facilities experiencing such deaths to six. An outbreak is considered resolved once more than 28 days have passed without new cases reported within a facility, according to the department.
As of Jan. 22, Southwest District Health reports a total of 1,819 cases in Payette County and 823 in Washington County.
The latest report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/3iGgdZ6.
