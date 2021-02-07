WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — As senior citizens in Idaho became eligible this week for the COVID-19 vaccine, infection numbers among those residing in long-term care facilities around the state continue to stabilize. For the week ended Feb. 5, the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare reported a total of 8,696 cases between 313 such facilities.
This represents an increase of 100 cases and zero new outbreaks, the first time in 2021 none were reported week-over-week. However, there have been 717 COVID-19-related deaths associated with 169 facilities.
Presently, there are 5,812 active cases in 152 of these facilities. There are “just over 400” of these facilities statewide, according to the department.
Following are the latest case numbers for affected facilities in Payette and Washington counties.
Ongoing outbreaks
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 19 cases
• Salubria Center, Cambridge: 18 cases, 1 death
• Cottages of Payette: 12 cases, 1 death
• Weiser Care of Cascadia: 68 cases, 8 deaths
Resolved outbreaks
• Cottages of Weiser: 18 cases
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette: 17 cases, 1 death
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland: 4 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser: 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor - Beverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 7 cases
Each county suffered one new death this week, with a total of six facilities having reported deaths as of Feb. 5. An outbreak is considered resolved when four weeks pass without a new case, according to the department.
As of Feb. 5, Southwest District Health has reported 1,862 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Payette County, and 840 in Washington County.
The latest report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/39Vawnp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.