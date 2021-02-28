WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Idaho’s long-term care facilities have found themselves in the slow lane as of late, when it comes to the spread of COVID-19. According to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare’s weekly summary report of cases among residents and staff of said facilities dated Feb. 26, the total number of cases reported reached 9,054, spread out among 315 facilities.
One new outbreak has been reported since the department’s Feb. 19 report, but new cases added up to just 57. 201 of the affected facilities have resolved their outbreaks, with 18 of these facilities involving just one staff member or resident.
There remains 4,546 active cases, associated with 114 facilities. The death toll has reached 762, shared among 175 facilities.
There are “just over 400” such facilities statewide, according to the department.
Following are the latest case totals among affected facilities in Payette and Washington counties.
Ongoing
• Cottages of Weiser: 21 cases
Resolved
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette: 17 cases, 1 death
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland: 4 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser: 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor - Beverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 7 cases
• Weiser Care of Cascadia: 69 cases, 9 deaths
• Cottages of Payette: 12 cases, 1 death
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 19 cases
• Salubria Center, Cambridge: 18 cases, 1 death
All outbreaks in Payette County have been resolved as of Friday, according to the latest report. Six facilities locally have experienced 15 deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Friday, Southwest District Health has logged 1,891 confirmed cases and 32 deaths in Payette County, and 847 confirmed cases and 21 deaths in Washington County.
The latest report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/3qXMmPa.
