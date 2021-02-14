WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — As statewide COVID-19 cases continue to trend downwards, with only 349 reported on Friday, such prognosis is extending to Idaho’s long-term care facilities, as reported by the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare. In its Feb. 12 report, the total case count reached 8,874 and the number of affected facilities was 314.
This represents 178 newly reported cases and one new outbreak since the department’s Feb. 5 report. In 19 of the 168 resolved outbreaks, only one case among staff or residents was reported without further spread in the facility.
The number of active cases is holding at 5,662, spread out among 146 facilities. There are “just over 400” such facilities statewide, according to the department.
Following is the latest confirmed and probable case count for facilities affected in Payette and Washington counties.
Ongoing outbreaks
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 19 cases
• Salubria Center, Cambridge: 18 cases, 1 death
• Cottages of Payette: 12 cases, 1 death
• Cottages of Weiser: 19 cases
Resolved outbreaks
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette: 17 cases, 1 death
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland: 4 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser: 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor - Beverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 7 cases
• Weiser Care of Cascadia: 69 cases, 8 deaths
While the Cottages of Weiser outbreak was previously resolved, a new case was reported there this week. Weiser Care of Cascadia is the latest resolved outbreak locally.
As of Friday, Southwest District Health reports 1,875 confirmed cases in Payette County, 842 in Washington County.
The latest report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/3qn9IxA.
