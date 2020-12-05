WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY - While approval for COVID-19 vaccine candidates appears to be nearing, a break in long-term care facilities across Idaho appears to remain far off. According to its Dec. 4 report, the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare has counted 6,116 total cases associated with 283 facilities.
This represents 11 new outbreaks and 655 new cases. The number of facilities that have resolved their outbreaks continues to go down, going from 72 last week to 67 this week.
There are presently 5,295 active cases across 216 facilities, according to the department. A total of 124 facilities have reported a cumulative 458 deaths from the virus.
Following is the latest available data for facilities affected in the Western Treasure Valley.
Unresolved
- Weiser Care of Cascadia: 45 cases, 4 deaths
- Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 10 cases
Resolved
- Cottages of Weiser: 18 cases
- Royal Villa Care Center, Payette: 17 cases, 1 death
- The Cottages, Payette: 4 cases
- Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland: 4 cases, 1 death
- Ashley Manor Beverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
- Communicare #6, Weiser: 26 cases, 2 deaths
- Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 6 cases
Weiser Care of Cascadia has seen two additional deaths since the department’s Nov. 27 report; six facilities to date have experienced deaths.
According to the department, an outbreak is considered resolved when 28 days pass without any new cases being associated with the facility reported.
As of press time, Payette County had a total of 1,430 confirmd cases, while Washington County had 657.
The latest report is available in full at https://bit.ly/3mVZHpr
