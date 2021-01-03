WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Even with several COVID-19 vaccines offering residents in Idaho’s long-term care facilities hope for a more normal life in 2021, there’s the still the matter of accounting for the ones infected with SARS-CoV-2 coming out of 2020. In its Dec. 31 report, the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare reported that the number of cases in these facilities had reached 7,722 across 305 facilities.
The latest tally reflect 231 new cases and five new outbreaks since Dec. 24. The number of resolved outbreaks this week is 96, up from 91 last week.
As of the latest report, 6,363 cases in 209 facilities are still considered active.
The department counts an outbreak as resolved when 28 days pass with no new cases reported in the affected facility. There are “just over 400” such facilities across Idaho, according to the department.
Following is the latest report for affected facilities in Payette and Washington counties.
Unresolved outbreaks
• Weiser Care of Cascadia: 54 cases, 5 deaths
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 14 cases
• Salubria Center, Cambridge: 5 cases
Resolved outbreaks
• Cottages of Weiser: 18 cases
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette: 17 cases, 1 death
• The Cottages, Payette: 4 cases
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland: 4 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser: 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor - Beverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 6 cases
Salubria is the first new outbreak reported since November. Six facilities have reported deaths associated with COVID-19. As of Dec. 31, 1689 confirmed cases were reported in Payette County, 755 in Washington County, according to Southwest District Health.
The latest report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/38Ok3e9.
