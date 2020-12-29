WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare gave Idahoans an early Christmas present on Thursday, in the form of its latest report on the state of COVID-19 transmission in the state’s long-term care facilities.
According to the report, case totals had reached 7,491 and 300 facilities were affected. This reflects an additional 292 cases and five new outbreaks reported since the department’s Dec. 18 report.
Resolution of outbreaks continues to improve, with 91 facilities having resolved their outbreaks as of Thursday, up from 78 the previous week. Presently, there are 6,216 residents and staff reported with COVID-19 at 209 facilities.
The department counts an outbreak as resolved when 28 days pass with no new cases reported in the affected facility.
There are “just over 400” such facilities across Idaho, according to the department. Following is the latest data for facilities affected in Payette and Washington counties.
Unresolved outbreaks
• Weiser Care of Cascadia: 52 cases, 5 deaths
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 12 cases
Resolved outbreaks
• Cottages of Weiser: 18 cases
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette: 17 cases, 1 death
• The Cottages, Payette: 4 cases
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland: 4 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser: 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor - Beverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 6 cases
Noteworthy this week is that no new cases were reported by Payette or Washington counties’ facilities, the first time since the newspaper began tracking these reports that this has been the case. Six facilities, however, have reported deaths associated with COVID-19.
As of press time, Payette County had 1,655 confirmed cases, while Washington County reported 743.
The full report for Dec. 24 can be found at https://bit.ly/3nPGQwq.
