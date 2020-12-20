WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — With a week to go before Christmas, COVID-19 has proven to be a gift that keeps on giving among Idaho’s long-term care facilities. As reported by the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare on Dec. 18, there were 7,199 total resident or staff cases across 295 such facilities statewide. A total of 478 new cases and eight new cases have been added since the last report on Dec. 11.
Last week saw 71 such facilities maintaining resolution of their outbreaks. This week, that number climbed to 78.
There are “just over 400” such facilities across Idaho, according to the department. Following is the latest data for affected facilities in Payette and Washington counties.
Unresolved outbreaks
• Weiser Care of Cascadia: 52 cases, 5 deaths
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 12 cases
Resolved outbreaks
• Cottages of Weiser: 18 cases
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette: 17 cases, 1 death
• The Cottages, Payette: 4 cases
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland: 4 cases, 1 death
• Communicare#6, Weiser: 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor - Beverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 6 cases
Noteworthy is that only one new case was reported this week in Washington County, none in Payette County. Six facilities locally have seen deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the department, an outbreak is considered resolved when 28 days pass without any new cases being associated with the facility reported.
As of press time, Payette County had 1,593 confirmed cases, while Washington County had 712.
The full report for Dec. 18 can be found at https://bit.ly/3aqNWns.
