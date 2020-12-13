WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — With Christmas exactly two weeks away, COVID-19 continues to keep doctors and nurses as busy as online retail. In its Friday, Dec. 11 report, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s tally among long-term care facilities has reached 6,721 cases affecting 287 facilities.
The tally reflects 605 new cases and four new outbreaks. Damage control among facilities showed signs of improvement, as the number of facilities with resolved outbreaks climbed to 71. This is up from 67 last week and ends a seven-week streak of declining resolutions.
There are “just over 400” such facilities across Idaho, according to the department. Following is the latest available data, as it affects facilities in Payette and Washington counties.
Unresolved outbreaks
• Weiser Care of Cascadia - 51 cases, 5 deaths
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia - 12 cases
Resolved outbreaks
• Cottages of Weiser - 18 cases
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette - 17 cases, 1 death
• The Cottages, Payette - 4 cases
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland - 4 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser - 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor Beverly Hills, Payette - 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser - 6 cases
Weiser Care of Cascadia saw an additional death since the department’s Dec. 4 report; Six facilities locally have experienced deaths due to the pandemic.
According to the department, an outbreak is considered resolved when 28 days pass without any new cases being associated with the facility reported.
As of press time, Payette County had 1,524 confirmed cases, while Washington County had 690.
The latest report is available in full at https://bit.ly/3oIqgP9.
