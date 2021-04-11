WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — While the worldwide situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic shows the virus still has plenty of fuel in the tank, staff and residents of Idaho’s long-term care facilities continue to weather it well as the latest numbers suggest. In its latest weekly summary report, the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare shared relatively stable numbers:
There have been 317 outbreaks in Idaho facilities, which has infected 9,439 residents and staff members. The increase week over week is 69 cases, down from the 94 case growth the week prior. 252 facilities have resolved their outbreaks, with 18 outbreaks only involving one resident or staff member.
There remain 3,357 active cases associated with 65 facilities as of Friday, which is up 14 cases over the week prior. 783 COVID-related deaths have resulted in 177 facilities.
There are “just over 400” long-term care facilities in Idaho, according to the department.
Following are the latest case counts in affected Payette and Washington County facilities.
Ongoing outbreaks
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland: 31 cases, 4 deaths
• Weiser Care of Cascadia: 81 cases, 9 deaths
Resolved outbreaks
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette: 17 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser: 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor - Beverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 7 cases
• Cottages of Payette: 12 cases, 1 death
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 19 cases
• Salubria Center, Cambridge: 18 cases, 1 death
• Cottages of Weiser: 21 cases
The number of deaths at Edgewood Spring Creek in Fruitland doubled up over the week prior, but no new cases were reported there this week. One new case was reported at Weiser Care of Cascadia.
Six facilities in Payette and Washington counties have now experienced a combined 18 deaths.
As of Friday, Southwest District Health reported 1,960 confirmed cases and 36 deaths in Payette County. Washington County’s counts are 865 cases and 21 deaths.
The full report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/325cGMk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.