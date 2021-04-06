WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — As COVID-19 cases trend upward nationwide, Idaho’s long-term care facilities are seeing upticks in cases themselves. According to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare’s weekly summary report dated April 2, the statewide case count in these facilities reached 9,370 and the number of affected facilities was at 317.
This week saw the first new outbreak reported statewide since March 12, and a total of 94 new cases were added over the total reported March 26. However, ten more facilities saw their outbreaks resolved, for a total of 254 resolved outbreaks.
As of April 2, 3,343 cases of COVID-19 remain active in 63 facilities. 177 facilities have experienced a combined 779 deaths.
Following are the latest case counts among facilities affected in Payette and Washington counties.
Ongoing outbreaks
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland: 31 cases, 2 deaths
• Weiser Care of Cascadia: 80 cases, 9 deaths
Resolved outbreaks
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette: 17 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser: 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor - Beverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 7 cases
• Cottages of Payette: 12 cases, 1 death
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 19 cases
• Salubria Center, Cambridge: 18 cases, 1 death
• Cottages of Weiser: 21 cases
Staff at Edgewood Spring Creek, which had previously been resolved, reported five additional cases and an additional death this week. The outbreak at Weiser Care of Cascadia was also previously resolved, but reemerged with 11 new cases this week.
As of April 5, Southwest District Health reported 1,949 confirmed cases and 34 deaths in Payette County, 865 cases and 21 deaths in Washington County. Payette County’s vaccination rate stood at 23%, Washington County 30%.
The latest report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/3fJdxKQ.
