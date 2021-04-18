WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Even with new variant of COVID-19 making themselves known in the world, the rate of spread in Idaho remains stable. Only 210 cases were reported statewide on Thursday, and among its long-term care facilities that number is even lower.
According to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare’s weekly summary report for April 16, there have now been 9,469 total cases shared by 319 outbreaks. While this represents two new outbreaks over the week prior, it also represents an increase of only 30 cases.
264 outbreaks have been resolved, 18 of which only involved one case among staff members or residents.
Presently, 2,784 COVID-19 cases remain active in 55 of these facilities. 786 deaths have been reported in 177 facilities.
“Just over 400” such facilities exist statewide, according to the department.
Following are the latest case totals among affected facilities in Payette and Washington counties.
Ongoing outbreaks
• Edgewood Spring Creek, Fruitland: 31 cases, 4 deaths
• Weiser Care of Cascadia: 81 cases, 9 deaths
Resolved outbreaks
• Royal Villa Care Center, Payette: 17 cases, 1 death
• Communicare #6, Weiser: 26 cases, 2 deaths
• Ashley Manor - Beverly Hills, Payette: 1 case
• Indianhead Estates, Weiser: 7 cases
• Cottages of Payette: 12 cases, 1 death
• Payette Healthcare of Cascadia: 19 cases
• Salubria Center, Cambridge: 18 cases, 1 death
• Cottages of Weiser: 21 cases
No new cases were reported among local facilities this week. Six facilities in Payette and Washington counties have reported a combined 18 deaths.
According to Southwest District Health as of Friday, there have been 1,973 confirmed cases and 36 deaths in Payette County, 867 cases and 21 deaths in Washington County.
The latest report can be read in full at https://bit.ly/3tmkup8.
