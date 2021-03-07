McCall native Holly Moss, daughter of Payette alumni Tony and Vickie Moss, will appear on the Discovery Channel series, ‘Naked and Afraid’ this weekend.
Tony and Vickie Moss were raised in and graduated from high school in Payette.
The Moss family formerly owned and operated American Fine Foods (now Seneca) for generations. Tony Moss served as CEO for many years.
Holly Moss recently received her Masters degree in Environmental Sciences from the College of Idaho and Moss University.
Holly Moss’ episode is called “Night Storm” and will air this Sunday at 6pm on the Discovery Channel.
