MOSCOW — University Communications and Marketing at the University of Idaho has announced  the list of graduates during Winter Commencement.

A total of 421 degrees were distributed. Winter Commencement was on Dec. 14, 2019.

Following are those graduates from the Western Treasure Valley Area.

Mary M. Phipps, of Fruitland, who earned a Bachelor of Science in journalism;

Dominic W. Schmid, of New Plymouth, who earned a Bachelor of Science in music;

Kayde D. Evans, of Payette, who earned a Bachelor of Science in virtual technology and design;

Alixandrea M. Reed, of Weiser, who earned a Bachelor of Environmental Science in env science; 

Alyssa N. Gomez, of Weiser, who earned a Bachelor of Science in biology; and 

Jon B. Hickey, of Weiser, who earned a Bachelor of Science in business and marketing.

