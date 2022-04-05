PAYETTE COUNTY — With the 2022 Idaho Legislative Session having drawn to a close as of 1:45 p.m. March 31, District 9 legislators reflected last week on the progress made in the previous twelve weeks, and what still needs to be done in the years ahead. The Legislature adjourned sine die, without addressing any new bills or overriding any vetoes from Gov. Brad Little, as reported by the Idaho Capital Sun.
The legislators shared their views on this session in emailed newsletters to constituents, as obtained by the newspaper on April 2. Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, reflected on the passage of the new Idaho content standards for math, science and English language arts through House Bill 716 and House Concurrent Resolution 39.
“I joined Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra and other legislators on Thursday to celebrate this achievement and discuss the next steps for putting these standards into effect,” wrote Kerby in his newsletter. “I worked for more than two years with Superintendent Ybarra and her staff, as well as educators, parents, school board members and other legislators to rewrite the common core standards to improve outcomes for Idaho students.”
The content standards become law on July 1.
In her letter, Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, complemented the brevity of the session, as compared to the record-breaking 311-day 2021 session.
“The 2022 Legislative session was shorter than most with good things accomplished as you will see in the successes section,” Boyle wrote.
However, she added, attempts to bring bills giving Idahoans a break on grocery taxes remain fruitless.
“I voted with other House conservative legislators over thirty times this session to pull a bill from a chairman’s drawer and bring to the floor to remove grocery tax. This is allowed under House Rule 17. We never had enough votes to even have a debate on the issue even though there is more than enough money left as surplus or placed off limits to pay for this tax relief for families.”
Further, Boyle expressed concern about the way many bills are worded. Her biggest concern is that bill sponsors do not provide means for peer review and correction of wording until bills are drafted and introduced in a committee.
“Some bills have very good intent but that intent isn’t followed through with proper wording. When that occurs, the committee can send the bill to the amending order or simply hold the bill and encourage the sponsor to re-word the bill. That occurred with at least two bills which came before our House Agriculture Committee this year. The committee chose to hold both bills and the sponsors chose not to re-word the bills.”
Requests for comment to Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, were pending as of press time.
Among significant legislation to pass this session included:
• House Bill 436, which revised Idaho’s income tax rates from five brackets to four, and lowered tax rates to 1%, 3%, 4.5% and 6%, retroactive to Jan. 1
• House Bill 656, which allows certain previously certified educational staff to be placed on the state’s career ladder based on their experience. This bill offers such to returning Idaho teachers as well as those hired in Idaho from out-of-state
• Senate Bill 1358, the “Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act,” which bans most abortions after 15 weeks and allows families of pregnant women on whom abortions are attempted or performed in violation of the law to seek civil damages of at least $20,000. Several lawsuits are now pending between Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, et al v. State of Idaho. They are available on ‘Cases of Interest’ on the Indaho Supreme Court’s website: www.coi.isc.idaho.gov.
Vetoes by Gov. Brad Little included:
• House Bill 723, which would have continued the change from funding schools through average daily attendance to based on total enrollment through the 2023-24 school year
• House Bill 782, which would have given the Governor’s office more say on how judges are appointed, and
• Senate Bill 1381, the “coronavirus pause act” which would have blocked COVID-19 vaccine requirements in the state for a year.
An attempt by the Senate to override the veto of SB 1381 failed with a 21-14 vote. The override required 24 votes to pass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.