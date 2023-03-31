PAYETTE COUNTY — On Monday, Gov. Brad Little opted to veto House Bill 292, which was passed by the Idaho Legislature — with a vote of 63-7 by the House of Representatives on March 14 and 32-3 by the Senate on March 20. He criticized the bill as being too complicated, noting it would halt some transportation projects and stating it “handcuffs local schools” when it comes to being able to provide quality education.
“The simplest solutions are usually the best solutions, and I believe we can extract the property tax portions of House Bill 292 and deliver a true property tax relief bill this session,” said Little in a news release on Monday. “A property tax relief bill this session needs to be simple and carried out in a way that does not harm public schools, does not hold up needed transportation projects, and does not reveal more unintended consequences. The people of Idaho deserve simple property tax relief that will endure over time!”
The newspaper reached out to Payette County’s legislators - Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Jacyn Gallagher, R-Weiser, and Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland — on Monday to seek their comments on the veto. All three of them voted in favor of the bill.
“With bi-partisan support in the House and the Senate, the Idaho legislature passed much needed tax cuts by an overwhelming margin,” wrote Gallagher in an email on Monday. “With inflation as it is, and no end in sight, people are hurting, the spending bills fly through easily, but when we try to offer the people some relief, it gets halted. This is extremely disheartening.”
“The House passed this excellent property tax bill with 90%. The Senate passed with 91%,” added Boyle in a separate email. “This bill is exactly what property owners have been asking the legislature to pass. I am very disappointed the governor chose to go against the will of the people and the vast majority of the Legislature.”
Since Monday, the Legislature has taken action to override Little’s veto. The House voted in favor of an override by a margin of 58-12 on Tuesday, followed by the Senate on Wednesday with a vote of 28-7.
“The appropriations committee passed unanimously all the funding the property tax bill requires,” Boyle added in a follow-up email Thursday.
