PAYETTE COUNTY — On Monday, Gov. Brad Little opted to veto House Bill 292, which was passed by the Idaho Legislature — with a vote of 63-7 by the House of Representatives on March 14 and 32-3 by the Senate on March 20. He criticized the bill as being too complicated, noting it would halt some transportation projects and stating it “handcuffs local schools” when it comes to being able to provide quality education. 

“The simplest solutions are usually the best solutions, and I believe we can extract the property tax portions of House Bill 292 and deliver a true property tax relief bill this session,” said Little in a news release on Monday. “A property tax relief bill this session needs to be simple and carried out in a way that does not harm public schools, does not hold up needed transportation projects, and does not reveal more unintended consequences. The people of Idaho deserve simple property tax relief that will endure over time!”



