PAYETTE COUNTY
On July 6, the Idaho State Police, Bureau of Criminal Identification released its annual Crime in Idaho report for 2019. In the report, the overall crime rate per 1,000 in 2018 in Payette County was up 16.3% over 2017, 53.58 per 1,000 in 2018 against 46.05 in 2017.
The type of offense with the highest rate of increase was stolen property, with five cases in 2017 and nine in 2018. Fraud, pornography, sexual offenses and burglary made up the other four types of crime with the top five rate of increase year-over-year.
Weapons, kidnapping and arson cases saw the greatest rate of decrease, with the latter down 100% in 2018.
To get a local perspective on this report, the newspaper reached out to law enforcement agencies countywide. Following are samples of their responses.
In an email on July 9, Payette Police Chief John Plaza said statistics found in the report are what his department operates on.
“Our officers have worked very hard to get the clearance rate of 64.29% this last year with over 630 reportable offenses,” wrote Plaza. “We will continue to vigorously investigate crimes in our city and enforce the laws of Idaho.”
In his response on July 15, Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said that for his department, the report doesn’t stand alone.
“The Idaho State Police 2019 Crime Report doesn’t reflect the actual total number of calls for service per year or the number of crimes that are investigated to an end without prosecution,” said Huff. “As far as the numbers stacking up, there are several variables that can affect the crime reporting such as, population increases (Increase in crimes committed), maintaining a certified motivated patrol staff, the way the incidents are added into the reporting program, to the way the reporting program codes the specific incident, surrounding states relaxed drug laws, etc. I was not surprised to see the overall increase in drug violations and arrests as we have more people drawn to our area.”
These law enforcement leaders agree that to drive down crime in Payette County, it will take a group effort.
“We have a motivated patrol staff and we will continue our aggressive patrols to deter and prevent crime in our city,” said Huff. “We will continue to work with our partners at the Payette City Police Department, Payette County Sheriff’s Office and our Oregon law enforcement partners to make Fruitland a great place live, work and play.”
Plaza urges residents to be vigilant, too.
“We also rely on the help of our community to call in suspicious activity and any information they have on crimes committed in Payette,” he said.
