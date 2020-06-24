WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — The University of Idaho has release the names of students who earned placement on its 2020 Spring dean’s list. 

To qualify for the list,  students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.

Following are students from the Western Treasure Valley who earned a spot.

From Fruitland

Kiana S. Husfloen, Brooke E. Hartman, Shyanne R. Stuck, Zachary L. Hale, Annalise M. Hanigan, Britnee L. Kemble, Emily A. Pearce, Ramiro Vargas, Ariah M. Husfloen, Dalton B. Arnzen, Avia J. Simmons, Kate M. Brooks, and Mikel Berria.

From New Plymouth

Dasha J. Goade, and Christopher D. Johnson.

From Payette

Anna K. Holcomb, Grace K. Hanigan, Katie J. Piper, Daina Aguas, Danielle N. Larson, Kassandra A. Toombs, and Sophie K. McGrath.

