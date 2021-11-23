PAYETTE — Headway continues to be made locally against the COVID-19 pandemic, based on the latest data from the Payette County Emergency Coordination Center. Payette County Emergency Manager Adam Gonzalez presented the center’s latest executive briefing to the Payette County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting Monday.
Following are samples of the latest data.
• A total of 4,232 cases were reported as of Monday morning. Confirmed cases total 3,228, according to Southwest District Health.
Payette maintains the highest share of reported cases, at 1,885. Fruitland had 1,631, while New Plymouth reported 715.
• Four new deaths were reported since Nov. 8, for a countywide total of 69.
• The county’s test positivity rate was 9.68%. It was at 16.43%, according to the center’s Nov. 8 report.
• The daily incidence rate per 10,000 people had fallen to 2.06, from 4.7 two weeks prior.
• In the Saint Alphonsus Health System, 58 patients were hospitalized for COVID. These hospitalizations presently account for 16.2% of Saint Alphonsus’ 300 hospitalized patients.
• A total of 51 COVID patients were in isolation St. Luke’s Health System hospitals, with an additional 24 admitted for a COVID illness. These represent 14.6% of 512 presently hospitalized.
Gonzalez added that most local hospitals remain in overflow capacity.
• No additional cases were reported at local long-term care facilities. The center is monitoring Edgewood Spring Creek in Fruitland, which reported no new cases since Nov. 8.
Edgewood Spring Creek has had 37 total cases and four deaths.
• No inmates at the Payette County Jail are presently isolated or quarantined.
As reported by Gonzalez, a booster vaccine clinic has been completed for staff at Treasure Valley Classical Academy since his last report. Clinics were previously held for Payette School District staff and for first responders.
“Interest in the booster shots seems to be lower than original series,” wrote Gonzalez in his report.
A clinic for Fruitland School District staff is scheduled for Dec. 3.
As it announced Monday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has deactivated crisis standards of care in most of the state, except for the Panhandle Health District in Northern Idaho where they remain in effect. Idaho remains in stage four of Gov. Brad Little’s “Stay Healthy” order.
