BOISE — Girl Scouts of Silver Sage is kicking off Girl Scout Cookie Season in a big way with an event foodies and champions of female ambition alike can get behind. Last year’s virtual Great Girl Scout Cookie Kickoff has become Top Cookie, which will be held in person for the first time on Feb. 24 at the Linen Building in Boise.
Pastry chefs and bakers from The Lively, Crave Kitchen & Bar, Hudson Baking Co., Flourish Bakery and Under the Table/One Stone will throw down to compete for the title of Top Cookie. Each chef has chosen a Girl Scout Cookie flavor they will transform to create a scrumptious dessert incorporating the cookie.
Adan Callsen of Under the Table Boise shared, “My team and I are so excited to enter this year’s Top Cookie event! We are looking forward to the challenge it presents in reinterpreting something so iconic as the Girl Scout Cookie. The competition also provides us with an opportunity to collaborate with students from One Stone. We are proud to be part of this event supporting Girl Scouts of Silver Sage and their entrepreneurial program.”
Top Cookie guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drinks, sample each competitor’s dessert creation, and vote for their favorite. Guests will indulge in creations like the Coconut and Lemon-Ups® Mousse Cake from The Lively and Thin Mints® macarons from Under the Table/One Stone.
While the audience’s votes will determine The People’s Choice winner, a panel of powerhouse female judges will select the Overall Winner of Top Cookie 2022. The judges panel includes Sheli Gartman, founder and CEO of Women Ignite, Christina Maag, founder of Hoopla, and Sabrina Vaillancourt, the winner of last year’s virtual cookie competition and owner of The Measuring Spoon Baking Co.
Admission to Top Cookie is $40 per person or two for $75. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. All proceeds raised from this 21+ event support local Girl Scout programs. For more information and tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3onQ9Gb.
