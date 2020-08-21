BOISE — This is a pivotal and challenging time in the world of Public Transportation in Idaho. Citizens have the opportunity to help shape what Idaho’s transit future will look like.

The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking a representative for District 3 (Southwest Idaho) to serve on the Public Transportation Advisory Council (PTAC).

The individual selected will represent Adams, Valley, Washington, Payette, Gem, Boise, Elmore, Owyhee, Ada, and Canyon counties.

PTAC was created to advise the transportation department on issues related to public transportation in Idaho. It is composed of six members, one representing each of ITD’s administrative districts.

A PTAC district application will be available now through Sept. 20 and may be accessed on the “Application” link below and by clicking on “Advisory.” Then, click on the “District 6 PTAC Application” link at the top of the page. A 30-day public comment period on the candidates will occur starting May 28.

For more information about PTAC or the application, contact ITD Public Transportation at (208) 334-8533 or by email at Shauna.Miller@itd.idaho.gov

