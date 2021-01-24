BOISE – The Leadership in Nuclear Energy (LINE) Commission will meet virtually Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. MT.
The commission makes recommendations to Gov. Brad Little on policies and actions of the State of Idaho to support and enhance the long-term viability and mission of the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) and other nuclear industries in Idaho.
“There is an incredible opportunity for Idaho, its businesses, and its institutions of higher learning to lead our nation and the globe in pushing the new frontiers of safe, clean nuclear energy development,” Little said. “The LINE Commission remains dedicated to advising us so we can promote the advancement of nuclear energy and ensure the vitality of the INL.”
The full list of presenters, meeting agenda and participation details are available at https://line.idaho.gov/.
