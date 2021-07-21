CALDWELL – The Idaho Transportation Department will close Linden Street between E. Chicago Street and Smeed Parkway in Caldwell Monday, July 26. This will allow crews to reconstruct the Interstate 84 bridge over Linden.
The Linden Street closure is anticipated to be in place until this winter. Linden Street traffic will be detoured to Chicago St., 21st Ave., and Smeed Pkwy. Intermittent openings of Linden are planned in the winter and spring of 2022. A full closure will be reinstated in the spring through the end of the project in late 2022.
View a map of the detour at https://bit.ly/3xUxMvr.
“ITD is working with the city, emergency responders and other agencies to make sure motorists can reach their destinations,” said Mark Campbell, project manager. “ITD asks motorists to plan ahead and check their route. You can sign up for text alerts by texting 84Corridor to 1-866-ITD-84CC.”
View a fact sheet for the closure at https://bit.ly/3rrPRyC
The I-84 bridge replacement is part of ITD’s vision for the I-84 Corridor in Canyon County. When construction is complete, I-84 will include three lanes in both directions between the Franklin Road interchange (Exit 29) and the Karcher/Midland interchange (Exit 33). A detour map, fact sheet and phasing information are available at itdprojects.org/franklinroadtokarcher.
