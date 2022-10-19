PAYETTE — Payette Primary School will hold an information fair for parents and students this Thursday, to share details about the after-school programs offered on campus. The event coincides with “Lights on Afterschool Day,” an annual celebration promoted by the Washington, D.C.-based Afterschool Alliance.

We are very excited about our event,” wrote Paula McElroy, director of the Payette School District’s Sue Coleman Memorial “Building STEAM” after-school program. “We will have representatives from Westside’s and Payette Primary’s 21st Century After-school Program, Payette Primary’s Pre-school Program, BGCWTV Payette Clubhouse, WICAP,  Project LAUNCH, University of Idaho 4-H,  and Dolly Parton Imagination Library.”



