PAYETTE — Payette Primary School will hold an information fair for parents and students this Thursday, to share details about the after-school programs offered on campus. The event coincides with “Lights on Afterschool Day,” an annual celebration promoted by the Washington, D.C.-based Afterschool Alliance.
We are very excited about our event,” wrote Paula McElroy, director of the Payette School District’s Sue Coleman Memorial “Building STEAM” after-school program. “We will have representatives from Westside’s and Payette Primary’s 21st Century After-school Program, Payette Primary’s Pre-school Program, BGCWTV Payette Clubhouse, WICAP, Project LAUNCH, University of Idaho 4-H, and Dolly Parton Imagination Library.”
According to McElroy, the Victorian Engineered Robotics’ Nation (V.E.R.N.) high school robotics club from Meridian is gearing up to give a special presentation. There will also be root beer floats, a bounce house, and door prizes provided by local businesses and the Payette Primary Parent-Teacher Organization.
The fair will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Payette Primary is at 1320 3rd Ave. N., Payette.
For more information, phone (208) 602-3396.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
