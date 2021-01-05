PAYETTE — The Payette Public Library has announced a change to its operating hours for 2021. According to a news release from library officials, the facility will be open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting this week.
Weekday hours remain unchanged, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Also starting this month, the library will deliver books and other borrowable materials to residents of the city of Payette who can’t come into the library for health reasons.
“We were able to secure many of the supplies and items needed for the homebound service through grant funds,” said Library Director Clay Ritter in the release. “We are looking forward to hitting the road and serving those patrons who aren’t physically able to come to the library.”
Those wishing to utilize the delivery service will be asked to prove residency and answer a few basic questions to determine if they are eligible to use the service. Residents can sign up over the phone, if needed.
Those using the delivery service can receive materials at home as often as every other week. The service will begin as soon as patrons sign up.
The library remains open for in-person and curbside services during normal hours.
To learn more, call the library at (208) 642-6029 or visit payette.lili.org.
