NEW PLYMOUTH — The Armoral Tuttle Public Library’s move to its future home next to New Plymouth City Hall is on hold, as Library Director Melanie Cope told the New Plymouth City Council at its regular meeting on Monday. The library was not approved for a grant being offered through the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
The New Plymouth Library Board sought $500,000 through the grant in order to pay for upgrades required under present Idaho building code to facilitate the move. She said the leaders of 39 total libraries in the state were competing for the available funds.
“We’ll have to see if there’s some other avenues in the future,” said Cope. “I’m not aware of any, so … I would kindly ask if anybody sees anything that comes available, we [will] work together and see if we can put in for it.”
When Mayor Rick York asked about where the library ranked in the final evaluations for the grant, Cope said those rankings were not available before this meeting.
“Only five of [the applicants] were going to get that big amount … On top of that, they [the commission] worked all summer on seeing who was going to get this, so they have since went on vacation. This is their vacation now before school starts.”
Cope said she has spoken with leaders of several libraries around the state and learned that a library’s size did not matter in this grant cycle.
“They had rubrics, they had an agenda for it and they had to go because of it being federally granted money. They have lots of prerequisites you had to fulfill in order to receive it.”
The 2950 sq. ft. space, which was donated to the city of New Plymouth by Truckstop.com founder Scott Moscrip, was formerly occupied by a Saint Alphonso’s Dental Clinic. The existing library is 805 sq. ft.
Despite a 2013 renovation, state officials do not consider the future library space turnkey-ready for the library’s use as Cope told the newspaper in a July 11 interview.
“We’ll be hanging out down the street for a while, and doing what we can to work with that place!”
A comment request to Cope is pending as of press time.
