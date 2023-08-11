NEW PLYMOUTH — The Armoral Tuttle Public Library’s move to its future home next to New Plymouth City Hall is on hold, as Library Director Melanie Cope told the New Plymouth City Council at its regular meeting on Monday. The library was not approved for a grant being offered through the Idaho Commission for Libraries.

The New Plymouth Library Board sought $500,000 through the grant in order to pay for upgrades required under present Idaho building code to facilitate the move. She said the leaders of 39 total libraries in the state were competing for the available funds.



