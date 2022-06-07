NEW PLYMOUTH — As officials at New Plymouth City Hall anxiously await the day they can move into their new home a block south of their existing one, Melanie Cope, librarian at the Armoral Tuttle Public Library, shares their anticipation. As such, she has reached out to Steve Trout from Trout Architecture of Boise to help prepare her future location for the move.
In an email to the newspaper on Monday, Cope explained the need for help in getting the space ready for the move.
“The proposed location of the new Library was formerly a Doctor office,” Cope explained. “We need complete demolitions of the inside of the building before we can utilize and design our new library space. We need a wide open design site to accommodate circulation desks, library shelves, computers, reading spaces, furniture and storage space.”
In a letter to Cope, Trout proposed a fee of no more than $800 for a first “exploratory phase” to evaluate the building in its present condition to find out what needs to be done to convert it for library use.
“The first phase would be to have my team come to the building and determine where the bearing walls and structure columns are, measure their sizes and map them out on a rudimentary plan,” Trout’s letter reads, in part.
Cope notes that the present library is now too small for its needs, therefore the new location stands to improve its functionality significantly.
“The new location has the potential for tremendous growth,” she wrote.
She told the newspaper that when it comes to designing library spaces, this isn’t Trout’s first rodeo.
“Trout Architecture comes highly recommended from several Library Directors across the Treasure Valley. They have designed several libraries between Boise and Caldwell at this point. Designs and project pictures are available on their website at Troutarchitects.com. If hired, we would need them to help with the infrastructure of the new building, what walls can come down and the best design layout of the space we are provided.”
And how will the remodeled space be funded?
“All funding for this project will comes through Library funds, City funds, expansion donations and grants.”
Acting as a department head, Cope brought Trout’s letter before the New Plymouth City Council on May 16, which tabled it to its regular meeting on June 7. The council again tabled it for its June 20 meeting, pending input from the city’s library board.
