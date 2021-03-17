PAYETTE — One of the smaller matters to appear on the Payette County Board of Commissioners’ agenda during its regular meeting Monday was the matter of certifying the results of the Payette School District’s supplemental levy election on March 9. During this meeting, Elections Clerk Teri Nicholls relayed the results of this renewal measure.
“It was a nice, small election … which was great for my first election on my own,” said Nicholls.
Election turnout “dived” this time around, according to Nicholls; Only 221 votes were cast for the levy election, representing roughly 4 percent of eligible Payette County voters. The total number of eligible voters there was 5,069.
“We do have a slice of voters in Washington County that are Payette School District kiddos,” Nicholls noted. “They had 95 voters in the pie and 61 of theirs voted. Having said that, their precinct was mail-only.”
As previously reported, 68.78% of voters approved the levy renewal. It only required a simple majority to pass.
According to her, one positive note which set this election apart from previous ones was the use of a new piece of technology in tracking ballots cast: Electronic poll books “which are kind of like iPads, really.”
Nicholls refers to the poll books as touchpads.
“All of our incoming voters at precinct were checked in or registered on these,” said Nicholls. “Then you have these beautiful little printers … A printer spits out a piece of paper, they take that little voucher over to their check-in person so they can issue ballots.”
Nicholls referred to the system as “wonderful.”
The system connects to the election office database, allowing officials to track activity at each polling place as it happens.
“It went pretty seamlessly and so we’re looking forward to … just continuing and getting all the rest of the precincts trained and onboard,” Nicholls added.
Commissioner Georgia Hanigan moved to approve the election canvass results, with Commissioner Marc Shigeta seconding. The vote to approve was unanimous, 3-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.