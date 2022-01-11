PAYETTE COUNTY — Payette County’s elected representatives returned to the Capitol building in Boise Monday morning, for the start of the 2022 Idaho Legislative Session. This began with Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State and budget address at noon, in which Little praised Idaho’s economic strength amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Idaho’s success is no accident,” Little said. “While other states liquidated their rainy-day funds and begged politicians in Washington, D.C., for a bailout, together we rolled up our sleeves, made tough decisions, and led Idaho.”
Little also touted his “Leading Idaho” plan, which seeks to emphasize fiscal discipline, education, tax relief, transportation, public safety, behavioral health and election integrity.
In an email to the newspaper Friday, Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, said she shares in Rep. Ryan Kerby’s, R-New Plymouth, aims to improve funding for schools, which is just one of her goals as the new session gets underway.
“As Assistant Majority Leader in the Senate, I will be working on legislation to enhance education funding, target one-time funding for broadband and transportation projects, and to secure state sovereignty against federal vaccine mandates,” wrote Lee. “The bills we saw in the extended session have had some significant improvements; I’m hopeful we can find more appropriate policy solutions and resist simply promoting political rhetoric that does not serve Idahoans.”
Lee added that as co-chair of the Child Welfare Oversight Committee, she intends to put forward bills to improve how child custody decisions are made and “protect parental rights.” In regard to parental rights, Idaho Code 32-1012 states, in part, “Neither the State of Idaho, nor any political subdivision thereof, may violate a parent’s fundamental and established rights protected by this act.”
Weekly updates on select items of legislation will be published on Fridays in the Independent-Enterprise.
