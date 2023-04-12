PAYETTE COUNTY — Amid a record-setting winter cold spell, the Idaho Legislature kept the Statehouse warm as its membership had many proverbial irons in the fire up until its sine die adjournment on April 6. Many of the bills were routine this year, such as appropriations and housekeeping bills. However, some bills proved divisive this season, such as laws regarding sexual identity, abortion and the extraction of minerals beneath our feet.
Following are examples of the last bills to hit Gov. Brad Little’s desk during the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session, as well as a look at some of the bills that never got a vote.
Last but not least
• House Bill 71a: As the topic of LGBTQ+ rights continues to fuel debate nationwide, the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee came up with this bill which prohibits “puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment surgeries for children under the age of 18 when administered or performed for the purpose of changing the appearance of a child’s sex.” It was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little on April 4.
“This bill began as a resolution regarding minor sex reassignment, brought forward by Boise county and passed unanimously by our Republican State Central Committee,” wrote Dorothy Moon, chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party in an April 7 newsletter. “We’d like to thank Rep. Bruce Skaug and Sen. Lori Den Hartog for sponsoring this bill. The grassroots are truly who got this bill over the finish line and signed into law this week.”
• House Bill 120: As oil and gas exploration and production continues in the state of Idaho, this Resources and Conservation Committee bill sought to “modernize” Idaho Code Title 47 by providing more guidance for operators, mineral owners and the state of Idaho.
“These changes improve and clarify reporting guidelines for the operator, allow changes to the makeup of the commission by removing the Director of the Department of Lands as well as changing the technical requirements of commissioners to better reflect the needs in Idaho,” according to its statement of purpose. The changes also clarify just and reasonable terms for integration. Building these terms into statute allow mineral interest owners to be made aware of these terms prior to integration as required by the U.S. district court decision CAIA vs. Schultz.”
The bill was signed into law on April 4. Locally, a town hall on the topic of oil and gas is to be held today at 6:30 p.m., at Fruitland City Hall, 200 S. Whitley Dr.
• House Bill 314: Highly contested among library workers and patrons Little vetoed this State Affairs bill on April 5, which was aimed at keeping certain types of materials from being “promoted, given, or made available to a minor by a school or public library and to provide a cause of action.” An attempt to override the veto failed with a vote of 46-24, which required a two-thirds majority to complete.
• Senate Bill 1127: An interesting Senate bill came from its State Affairs committee this season, which saw the Oryctodromeus as Idaho’s state dinosaur. According to The Dinosaur Database (dinosaurpictures.org), the Oryctodromeus was a herbivore that lived on what is now North America during the Cretaceous period and dates back approximately 93.9 million years.
“Paleontologists have only found this creature in Idaho (and a very small corner of Montana),” according to its statement. “Seventeen other states have a designated state dinosaur.”
This bill was signed into law on March 30.
Some of this year’s
forgotten bills
• House Bill 33: From Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, this bill represented the latest effort to push for a repeal of the state’s sales tax on groceries, using the definition of food which is used by the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and ending the grocery tax credit. It would have used $94 million from the Tax Relief Fund and resulted in a net loss of $102 million to the General Fund.
It was printed Jan. 26 and referred to Ways & Means on Jan. 27, bit in the end it was no sale.
• House Bill 48: Berch also tried to move the needle on Idaho’s minimum wage with this bill which would have repealed a prohibition on political subdivisions adopting minimum wages higher than the state’s. It was introduced Jan. 27 and referred to the Business Committee on Jan. 30. It never paid off.
• House Bill 342: The State Affairs Committee attempted to revise the definition of abortion with this bill, which sought to define certain actions and attempts as not being criminal.
“This legislation amends Idaho Code, Section 18-622 to eliminate the trigger provision and change the affirmative defense structure of the law into an objective standard. Specific exceptions with regard to life threatening conditions are also further defined. The legislation also provides additional clarifying language with regard to the reporting standard on rape and incest.”
The bill was introduced March 20 for a first reading. It did not live to see a second reading.
• Senate Bill 1011: Introduced by Sen. Mellissa Wintrow, D-Boise, the bill was aimed at adding the terms “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to the Idaho Human Rights Act. The bill was introduced Jan. 20 and referred to State Affairs on Jan. 23, but was not identified for further discussion.
• Senate Bill 1128: From State Affairs, this bill would have seen the Commission of Pardons and Parole, the Domestic Violence Council, the Crime Victims Compensation Program consolidated into one agency — the Division of Public Safety. It would accomplish this by amending Section 20-101 of Idaho Code, in an effort to “reorganize and streamline crime victim services in Idaho” according to its statement.
It was introduced Feb. 27 and referred to the Judiciary and Rules Committee on Feb. 28. Beyond that, no dice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.