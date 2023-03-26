PAYETTE COUNTY — With 11 weeks in the can for the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session, only time will tell exactly when state lawmakers will adjourn sine die. What also remains to be seen is the fate of dozens of bills out of 619 introduced this session which have yet to be acted on.
Following are examples of the latest actions that have been taken on legislation as of March 24.
House of Representatives
• House Bill 120: According to its statement of purpose, this Resources and Conservation Committee bill is aimed at improving and clarifying reporting guidelines for oil and gas operators, as well as to “allow changes to the makeup of the commission by removing the Director of the Department of Lands as well as changing the technical requirements of commissioners to better reflect the needs in Idaho. The changes also clarify just and reasonable terms for integration. Building these terms into statute allow mineral interest owners to be made aware of these terms prior to integration as required by the U.S. district court decision CAIA vs. Schultz.”
It was introduced Feb. 10 and received a passing vote from the House on its second reading on March 9, 62-6-2. It has been filed in the Senate, and as of March 20 has been sent to 14th Order for amendment.
• House Bill 242: This State Affairs Committee bill seeks to make it a crime to transport minors across the Idaho state line to carry out abortions. It adds to Title 18 Chapter 6 of Idaho Code which relates to trafficking on minors, adding to text dealing with criminal abortion to make it illegal to bring them to other states “by prohibiting anyone from trafficking a minor for a criminal abortion with the intent of concealing the crime from the minor’s parents,” according to its statement.
The bill was introduced Feb. 28 and passed the House 57-12-1 on March 7. It was filed in the Senate for a first reading March 8, but no further action has been reported as of press time.
• House Bill 313: Girls attending Idaho public and charter schools would have benefitted from this Education Committee bill, which would have required their schools to provide feminine hygiene products at no charge to girls in grades 6 through 12. According to its fiscal note, it would sport a price tag of $735,400 — $435,000 for product dispensers and $300,400 for the products themselves.
Introduced March 13, it failed on March 20 with a House vote of 35-35. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Jacyn Gallagher, R-Weiser, voted against the bill.
Senate
• Senate Bill 1043: From the Education Committee, this bill replaces the Public Charter School Debt Reserve Fund with provisions for a revolving loan fund
“Charter schools are public schools supported by taxpayer dollars, but unlike many other states, they do not receive state startup dollars,” according to its statement. “Moreover, public charter schools do not issue taxpayer-backed bonds. With so little access to initial capital, public charter schools are left with limited and expensive options for facility financing in their early years.”
The bill was first introduced Feb. 2. It passed the Senate with a unanimous vote of 35-0 on Feb. 28, before going on to pass the House 66-3-1 on March 14. It was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little on March 23.
Its fiscal note states the bill will have a one-time impact to the General Fund of $50 million, with eligible schools able to borrow up to $2.5 million.
“Most loans would be paid back incrementally over a period of five years, meaning the fund would continually regenerate.”
• Senate Bill 1039: Idaho renters who may be watching their budgets due to inflation may be interested in this Judiciary and Rules Committee bill; It amends Title 55, Chapter 3 of Idaho Code to prohibit landlords from charging unreasonable fees. This includes late payment fees.
The bill was brought before the Senate on Feb. 2, and passed with amendments to applicability on Feb. 23, with a vote of 23-10-2. It passed the House on March 13 with a vote of 44-24-2, before being signed by Little on March 20.
The provisions specifically apply to rental agreements entered into or renewed on or after July 1, 2023.
• Senate Bill 1069: From Education, this bill aims to amend Idaho Code 33-1201 to provide for teacher apprenticeships in the state of Idaho
“No certificate shall be required of a student who is attending any teacher-training institution, who shall serve and serving as a practice teacher or teacher apprentice in a state board of education-approved registered apprenticeship program for teachers in a classroom under the supervision of a certificated teacher, and who is jointly assigned by such teacher-training institution and the governing board of a district or a public institution to perform practice teaching,” its text reads.
The bill hit the Senate floor on Feb. 10. It passed the Senate with a 32-1-2 vote on March 3 and the House with a vote of 68-0-2 on March 21. It was delivered to Little for his signature on March 23, which is pending as of press time.
