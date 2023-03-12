PAYETTE COUNTY — Week 10 of the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session saw just two days of work done, following a brief interruption Monday to honor former Gov. Phil Batt. Nonetheless, action was taken on bills which may be of interest to Payette County residents.
Following are examples of actions taken on active bills since Feb. 24.
House of Representatives
• House Bill 66: Seeking to prevent waste of public resources on investigating false reports of child abuse or neglect, this Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee would create a new section of Idaho Code, Section 18-5415, a potential deterrent.
“Currently a person who reports allegations to CPS that they know to be false or reports allegations in bad faith or with malice is subject to civil liability to the parties against whom the report was made,” according to its statement of purpose. “This legislation adds a misdemeanor criminal penalty for these types of reports.”
Introduced on Feb. 1, it passed the House 56-12-2 on Feb. 22 and the Senate 34-0-1 on March 9. It now awaits action by Gov. Brad Little.
• House Bill 243: This Education Committee bill was aimed at amending Idaho Code 33-114A to define the Idaho State Board of Education as the body in charge of setting professional school personnel standards, with a sunset date of June 30, 2027.
Introduced on Feb. 28, it failed in the House with a vote of 31-39-0 on March 8.
• House Bill 268: From Education, this bill would have specified frequency and types of required trainings for school board officials “to help ensure trustees and charter school directors provide effective oversight while reflecting the needs and priorities of their local communities,” as its statement reads.
Introduced March 3, the bill failed its House vote by a margin of 30-39-1. Its fiscal note indicates it would have increased cost of board training statewide from $652,000 to $1.5 million.
Senate
• Senate Bill 1029: From the Health and Welfare Committee, this bill amends Idaho Code with a new section, 16-1618A, to prohibit initiating a child protection investigation or a judge terminating a parent’s rights based on the child’s immunization status.
“While the implementation of this policy could potentially result in cost savings from a reduction in the number of removals/cases, the expected fiscal impact is not expected to be significant,” according to its fiscal note.
The bill first saw the light of day on Jan. 27, before passing the Senate 31-3-1 on Feb. 13 and the House 64-5-1 on Feb. 20. It was signed into law by Little on Feb. 27 and goes into effect July 1.
• Senate Bill 1025: This Judiciary and Rules Committee bill would replace the state definition of a record of marriage as a marriage license and return certificate filed by a county recorder, with the recording of a marriage certificate by the county recorder, according to its statement. It was introduced Jan. 26, before ultimately failing with a vote of 16-17-2 on March 3.
• Senate Bill 1126: If passed, this State Affairs Committee bill would amend Idaho Code 16-1506 to change requirements of child adoptions. One example from the bill’s text is that adoptions need to be filed within the district court of the county in which the adopting family lives “unless the adoption concerns a child who is 16 the subject of a child protection case.”
It was introduced on Feb. 27 and passed the Senate 29-6 on March 8.
