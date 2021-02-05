PAYETTE COUNTY — As the fourth week of the 2021 Idaho legislative session comes to an end, 127 bills and resolutions are now making their way through the House of Representatives and the Senate. Among the topics the newest bills to hit their respective floors are dealing with are voter registrations, infectious disease in schools and eminent domain limitations.
Following is a sample of the newest bills introduced since Jan. 28.
House of Representatives
• House Bill 55, introduced by Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, would amend Idaho Code to automatically register voters through driver licensing offices. The bill has been referred to the Ways & Means Committee.
• Brought to the table by Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, House Bill 63 would prohibit “mandates and use of force with any vaccination, immunization, genetic modulation, or inoculation of any person,” according to its statement of purpose. It too has been referred to Ways & Means.
• The Education Committee seeks to clarify who is authorized to close schools to limit spread of infectious disease through House Bill 67. The bill has been introduced and referred back to the Education Committee.
• On that note, the same committee aims to provide for policies regarding disease spread at higher education institutions through House Bill 68. It too has been referred back to the committee.
Senate
• For members of the American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars, Senate Bill 1040 by the Transportation Committee would amend Idaho Code 49-418 to allow for their designations on special veterans license plates. Revenue from these plates would continue to go toward the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.
• For parents and students seeking alternative curriculum, Senate Bill 1046 by the Education Committee would let parents put in a request for such within a regular public school. Parents of at least 24 of the school’s students would need to make such requests to make it happen. According to its fiscal note, funding to allow such an option “exists within the current funding structure.”
• Despite Gov. Brad Little advancing the state of Idaho to stage three of his Stay Healthy Order, Senate Concurrent Resolution 103 aims to terminate his Dec. 30 general order of isolation under Idaho’s stage two. Co-sponsored by Chuck Winder, R-Boise, Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, and Peter Riggs, R-Post Falls, the resolution has been referred to the State Affairs Committee as of Wednesday.
Following are examples of bills advancing this week.
• House Bill 27, which revises the number of district judges in the Third Judicial District up by one, passed the House with a 68-2 vote. It had its first reading in the Senate Tuesday.
• House Bill 42, which would establish a new section of code in the Idaho Patient Act, would provide for time extensions for the requirements for extraordinary medical debt collections on goods and services provided prior to July 1. It passed the house with a unanimous vote, 70-0. It has been referred to the Senate Commerce & Human Resources committee as of Tuesday.
In an email Monday, Rep. Ryan Kerby said he supported House Bill 27 because of what he described as tremenndous growth in Canyon County since the last district judge was added there in 2013.
“There is normally a certain percentage of bad actors in any society,” said Kerby. “So we need a judge to keep up with growth and demand.”
Legislators taking steps for schools
Kerby and Lee have stepped up to take part in the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health “Steps for Schools” walking challenge, according to a Wednesday email conversation.
Kerby said he is walking to raise funds for Midvale schools. According to the foundation, 60 legislators have signed up to walk 5,000 steps daily to not only raise funds for Idaho schools, but also awareness of the importance of physical activity.
