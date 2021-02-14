PAYETTE COUNTY — Five weeks into the 2021 Legislative session, members of the Idaho Legislature have found themselves waist-deep with work to do. Since Feb. 1, 112 new bills, six resolutions and two joint memorials have been added to the docket.
Items added to the table include COVID-19 vaccine administration, lottery games, medical cannabis, firearms on school property and election procedures.
Following is a sample of the latest items on the table in the House and Senate as of Feb. 12.
House of Representatives
• Regular customers of the Idaho Lottery may be interested in House Bill 72: The State Affairs Committee is proposing amendment to Idaho Code to allow the lottery to continue participation in the Powerball game, as the Multi-State Lottery Association, of which the lottery is a member, just approved licensure of the game in the United Kingdom and Australia beginning Aug. 23. According to the bill’s statement of purpose, Idaho Code presently permits games offered in the United States and Canada only.
• House Bill 85 by the Transportation and Defense Committee would allow the placement of Purple Heart license plates on more than one vehicle owned by a qualifying person. It received its first reading on Feb. 3.
• The State Affairs Committee is addressing school safety through House Bills 89 and 122, which would allow school district employees with an enhanced concealed weapons license to carry a concealed weapon on school property, as long as they can keep it within their control and provide law enforcement a confidential copy of said license. HB 89 had its first reading Feb. 4, HB 122 on Thursday.
• Building on Gov. Brad Little’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution transparency order issued Jan. 29, the State Affairs Committee has introduced House Bill 97 to rush vaccine delivery. It would require at least 70% of doses received to be administered within 14 days of being received by the organizations administering them.
• Going against the grain of Senate Joint Resolution 101, a constitutional amendment which would prohibit certain psychoactive drugs in Idaho, is the Health and Welfare Committee’s House Bill 108, which authorize and provide taxes for the use of cannabis in Idaho for medical purposes “and to provide that marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinols or synthetic equivalents are Schedule II controlled substances” according to its statement. Its first reading took place Tuesday.
Senate
• With COVID-19 having forced voting procedures across the country to change, Senate Bills 1069 and 1070 aim to help election officials know what to do when problems come up as they adapt to change. Both by the Senate Affairs Committee, 1069 clarifies that officials fix any issues associated with absentee ballots received prior to 8 p.m. on election, while 1070 makes official temporary procedures used during the 2020 General Election. 1069 was introduced Feb. 5, while 1070 was introduced Monday.
• For parents whose youngest kids need more attention before they may enter kindergarten, Senate Bill 1075 aims to encourage said parents to bring them in to the Spring kindergarten screener and allow school districts to use existing funds to start a four week “jump start” program to help get these children ready. The Education Committee introduced this bill Tuesday.
• Speaking of kids, Senate Bill 1085 by the State Affairs Committee is known as the ‘Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act.’ Introduced Wednesday for its first reading, it would prohibit an abortion from being performed once a fetal heartbeat is detected.
• Senate Concurrent Resolution 105, introduced by the Education Committee Wednesday, seeks to reject a pending rule by the State Board of Education under IDAPA 08.02.01. The pending rule would set provisions for circumstances such as altering school district boundaries, emergency closures, early graduation, out-of-state tuition, literacy growth targets and setting statewide average class sizes.
• Through Senate Joint Memorial 101 introduced Monday by the State Affairs Committee, the Senate requests the President of the United States to designate a state funeral for the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II when such recipient dies.
“A state funeral would provide our state and nation the opportunity to honor 16 million men and women of the greatest generation who served in our armed forces from 1941 to 1945,” its statement reads.
Such funerals are held in Washington D.C., and thus make no fiscal impact on Idaho according to the resolution statement.
Following are examples of bills passed since Feb. 5.
• House Bill 74, which would amend Idaho Codes 50-304 and 50-606 to limit application of health ordinances to city limits in Idaho, passed the House unanimously 70-0 on Thursday. It was sent to the Senate the same day.
• Legislative pushback against the 50-person cap on gatherings under stage three of Little’s Stay Healthy Order continues with House Concurrent Resolution 5. Introduced by the State Affairs Committee on Feb. 5, it was adopted with a vote of 55-15 on Wednesday and referred to the Senate the same day.
• Senate Bill 1041 aims to protect consumers from overpaying for goods during a declared emergency by clarifying Idaho Code to state “excessive pricing during a declared emergency applies to exorbitant or excessive increased prices to the consumer rather than to the margin between wholesale and retail prices” is prohibited. First introduced in the Senate on Jan. 27 by the Commerce and Human Resources Committee, it passed 34-0-1 on Wednesday and was received the next day in the House.
