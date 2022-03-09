PAYETTE COUNTY — As the list of bills and resolutions introduced during the 2022 Idaho Legislative Session grows to 516 as of March 8, significant actions are being seen on many of those introduced prior to the start of week nine. The topics of bills seeing action, be it moving them forward or voting them off, include exposure of minors to obscene material, recall petitions, property transactions and fees for rental applications.
Following are examples of bills which saw significant action as of March 8.
House of Representatives
• House Bill 666 (no references intended) by the State Affairs Committee takes aim at the exposure of minors to obscene material in the education process.
“Idaho Law prohibits the distribution of harmful materials to children. Harmful materials include obscene depictions in movies, books, and other media,” its statement of purpose reads. “This bill amends Idaho Code 18-1517 to remove exemptions of the prohibition afforded to schools, public libraries, universities, and museums. It deletes subsection (d) 18-1517.”
Introduced Feb. 17, it passed on its third reading with a vote of 51-14-5, and is off to the Senate. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, favored the bill.
• Are you a first responder presently enrolled in counseling sessions? If so, you may benefit from House Bill 699. It would amend Idaho Code 9-203, adding peer support specialists to the list of confidential relations and communications.
“First responders go through traumatic events in the course of their employment. These traumatic events can take a mental and emotional toll on the first responder,” its statement reads, in part. “Many first responders prefer to speak with a peer about these emotional issues that may arise. Currently, the communication between a first responder and a peer support specialist is not a confidential communication.”
Introduced by the Ways and Means Committee Feb. 28, it passed March 7 with a vote of 64-3-3. Boyle was among those absent from voting.
• Parents concerned about the educational standards in their child’s school may have heard about House Bill 716, which seeks to add section 33-118B to Idaho Code, directing the Idaho State Board of Education to adopt draft Idaho Content Standards for English Language Arts, Mathematics and Science, as drafted by the House and Senate Germane Education Committees.
“These draft documents (dated July 13, 2021) were recommended by the Standards Review committees of 2020 and 2021,” according to its statement.
Introduced March 1, it passed the House 66-3-1 on March 7, with Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, absent.
• Ways and Means introduced House Bill 730 on March 3, which is aimed at protecting potential renters from having to pay application fees when seeking rental properties, in cases where the landlord(s) in question stand to profit unfairly or when an applicant is not screened or offered a rental.
This bill failed 28-38-4 on March 7. Boyle and Kerby voted in favor.
Senate
• Following a record-breaking 311-day 2021 Legislative session, Senate Bill 1239 by the State Affairs Committee aims to prevent a repeat of last year’s events through setting a “do not exceed” date for the Legislature to adjourn sine die.
“There will be a likelihood of savings as future sessions will have a “do not exceed” date. These potential savings will vary from session-to-session and is impossible to quantify,” according to its fiscal note.
According to its text, it would add to Idaho Code 67-404 to require each regular session to end at 11:59 p.m. on the last Friday in March. It could only be extended by a two-thirds vote in both houses, to address gubernatorial vetoes or if the state of Idaho is under a disaster declaration by the governor.
Introduced Jan. 26, the bill passed 28-6-1 on March 7, and is off to the House for consideration. Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, gave the bill an ‘aye.’
• The Health and Welfare Committee has Senate Bill 1285 under consideration, which would prohibit local governments from enacting stricter regulations on marketing and sale of tobacco than are on the state’s books. Nor would it permit local governments from enacting taxes or fees on tobacco, including electronic smoking tools.
Introduced Feb. 9, it passed the Senate 25-10 on March 7. Lee was among those in favor.
• Do you have subscriptions to paid services you’ve forgotten about? The Commerce and Human Resources Committee has proposed a possible solution in Senate Bill 1298:
This legislation amends the Idaho Consumer Protection Act by adding a new section to provide consumers protection from unfair or deceptive trade practices with respect to cancellation of subscriptions,” according to its statement. “Often referred to as ‘Click to Cancel,’ this legislation provides that the consumer must be able to cancel a subscription in the same manner as the consumer used to subscribe.”
First introduced on Feb. 11, it passed 33-2 on March 7. Lee subscribed to its passage with an ‘aye’ vote.
