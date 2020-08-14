PAYETTE — Parents hoping to get help with stocking their kids up on back-to-school supplies will be disappointed to learn that the Payette American Legion Post No. 33 is canceling its annual school supply giveaway this year.
Commander Gary Duff said the limited amount of donations would only have been enough to offer a giveaway for a few hours, at most.
“As commander of [Post 33] in Payette, I want to apologize for not being able to do the school supply giveaway this year due to unforeseen circumstances and the lack of donations,” said Duff in a message to the newspaper on Aug. 12.
Duff said that despite the Post’s partnership with Dollar Tree stores and their Operation Homefront program, there simply were not enough donations to make the giveaway possible for 2020. Over the last two giveaways, over 6,000 items were given to students, according to Duff. In 2018, over 3,600 items were donated, 2,700 in 2019.
“Part of the problem this year, the stores weren’t asking at the check stands if anyone wanted to make a donation,” said Duff.
Duff said the Post intends to bring the giveaway back in 2021.
