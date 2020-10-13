LEWISTON – Lewis-Clark State College has been selected to receive a $55,553 grant from the U.S. Department of Education to help low-income, Pell-eligible students with subsidized child care at KinderCollege on campus.
The grant is part of the DOE’s Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program. The grant funds became available on Oct. 1 and the grant will be reviewed on a yearly basis for renewal for up to four years. This DOE program supports low-income parents in postsecondary education through the provision of campus-based child care services.
The DOE grant means they will receive a 25% fee reduction at KinderCollege. Students who are also eligible for the Idaho Child Care Program (ICCP) will receive another 25% off. Along with helping reduce child care costs, the DOE grant allows LC State to enhance its curriculum by having students in the college’s ECD program be involved at KinderCollege.
“This is a grant that we’ve had our eye on because of all the good it does for our students,” said Julie Crea, LC State’s vice president for finance and administration.
Crea was part of an LC team that included Erika Allen, LC State Foundation executive director; Traci Birdsell, senior director of educational opportunity grant programs; and Alicia Robertson and Darcy Kincaid, both faculty in the ECD program, who worked on the grant. The goal was to help Pell Grant students with their college expenses and to create a partnership with KinderCollege and the ECD program, which would help with accreditation.
Located on the LC State campus, KinderCollege provides child care, from ages 6 weeks to 6 years old, to students, faculty/staff and the community.
LC State students who take 12 or more credits already receive a $100 a month discount at KinderCollege and the new grant could mean another discount of as much as $134 per month with ICCP parents receiving an additional discount off of the unmet need.
For more information on the grant, contact Crea at jcrea@lcsc.edu. For more information on LC State’s Early Childhood Development program, visit www.lcsc.edu/business-technology/degree-programs/early-childhood-development.
