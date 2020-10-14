LEWISTON – The J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation has donated $1 million to the new Lewis-Clark State College Schweitzer Career & Technical Education Center, college officials have announced.
The donation will be used to help cover costs for the 86,000-square-foot facility, located in the Lewiston Orchards. The Schweitzer CTE Center is scheduled to open in time for the 2021 spring semester in January.
“We are so appreciative to the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation for this incredibly generous and helpful donation,” LC State President Cynthia Pemberton said. “The Albertson Family Foundation has supported a number of meaningful and important projects over the years and we’re honored that it has partnered with us. The Schweitzer CTE Center will benefit our region and Idaho for generations to come, and the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation will be a major reason why.”
The Schweitzer CTE Center is a regional CTE center that will serve the needs of students from LC State, neighboring Lewiston High School, and others throughout the region. Construction on the site began in the spring of 2019.
In all, donations like this one from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation have helped generate just under $7.5 million towards the CTE center. To make a donation, to learn more about naming opportunities, or to become an individual or corporate sponsor for the Schweitzer CTE Center visit www.lcsc.edu/giving, or call the LC State Foundation Office at (208) 792-2458.
