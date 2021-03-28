LEWISTON — Lewis-Clark State College processed a distribution of $664,480 to 1,771 students in late February as part of the CARES Act spring disbursement, college officials have announced. This comes after awarding $868,137 to qualified students from mid-March to Dec. 31 of last year.
In all, the college has now provided $1,589,886 to students since March of 2020, well above the $989,886 required by federal relief fund guidelines.
“We’re proud of the work we’ve done to take federal relief funds designated to the institution, which can be used only on COVID-19 related areas, and reallocate them to maximize the support our students receive during this challenging time,” LC State president Cynthia Pemberton said. “We’ll continue to use this student-first approach moving forward and students can expect significant support again in the fall.”
To qualify, students had to be U.S. citizens and be degree-seeking students. They could be enrolled either full- or part-time and taking classes live, virtually or both.
In the latest distribution, full-time students who were enrolled as of Feb. 24 received $300 apiece while part-time students received $150. Pell-eligible students who have a greater financial need, were awarded an extra $150 if they were full-time or $100 if they were part-time.
Eligible students who were required to come to campus prior to the start of the semester because of COVID-19 protocols received between $51-$440 to cover increased room and board charges. Additional funds have been set aside so that eligible students can apply for funding for significant other expenses incurred as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on their educational experience.
In the second stimulus package that Congress approved in December, LC State was awarded an additional $989,886 in Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act funding specifically for additional student assistance. LC State anticipates distribution of these funds to students will begin with the fall 2021 semester.
Open registration for summer and fall semesters begins April 16. The fall admission application deadline is Aug. 8 and students can apply online for free at www.lcsc.edu/apply.
