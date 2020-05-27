LEWISTON – Despite challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic including a transition to remote learning midway through the semester, a total of 501 students at Lewis-Clark State College earned honor roll distinction this spring, LC State administrators announced.

Among the honorees, 397 made the dean’s list and 104 were on the president’s list.

To qualify for the president’s list students must have a 3.75 grade-point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in 100 level classes or above. The dean’s list uses the same requirements but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749. 

Scott J. MacKenzie, of Fruitland, earned a spot on the president’s list.

