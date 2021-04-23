LEWISTON — Students at Lewiston High School are able to, literally, walk down the street to access advanced learning opportunities at the Schweitzer Career & Technical Education Center, and on Monday, Lewis-Clark State College administrators announced a new addition to its already robust menu of options.
LC State will begin offering a Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Basic Electricity 115 class for high school students, including non-LHS students, who can earn dual credits. The course covers how electricity and electrical devices work, and electrical safety. Students can earn five credits as an elective or the credits can be applied to three technical programs at LC State, including HVAC-R (Refrigeration), Industrial Maintenance/Millwright Technology, and Electronics.
Beginning this fall, students will have the option of completing their lab hours on Mondays or Wednesdays at 3-5 p.m. Additional coursework will be completed online. Thirteen spots are available for each class.
“This is the first of many ways that we hope to join the CTE education centers in the Orchards in a way that helps students, employers, and the community,” said Jeff Ober, LC State’s dean of the School of Career & Technical Education. “The close proximity of the Schweitzer Career & Technical Education Center to the DeAtley Career Technical Center help to make this and future career exploration possible.”
The job placement rate for LC State HVAC-R graduates is over 90% over the last six years.
For more information, contact a high school counselor or Liz Weldy, LC State’s transition coordinator, at eaweldy@lcsc.edu or (208) 792-2148.
